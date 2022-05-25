Algerian Court acquits Bouteflika's brother of 'interfering in the work of the judiciary'

An Algerian Court of Appeal acquitted, on Tuesday evening, Said Bouteflika, brother of the former president, of the charge of "interfering in the work of the judiciary" in a case brought against him by the Prosecution.

According to the official Algerian news agency, Algeria Press Service, the Appeals Court of the Algiers Judicial Council issued a verdict acquitting Abdelaziz Bouteflika's brother in the case of "obstructing the proper conduct of justice."

The main defendant in the case is Tayeb Louh, Minister of Justice under Bouteflika, who was convicted by the court and sentenced to three years in prison and a fine of 200,000 dinars ($1,500).

On Monday, the Court of Appeals in Algiers began the trial sessions in which the former Minister of Justice, Louh, Said Bouteflika, businessman Ali Haddad and two others in the judicial sector were the defendants.

The appeal is of the rulings of the Court of First Instance in the capital last October, which sentenced Al-Tayeb Louh to 6 years in prison, and Al-Saeed to two years in prison.

The new rulings are also not final and can be appealed in the Supreme Court.

The Algerian Prosecutor had charged the defendants with several charges, most notably "abusing their position, obstructing the good conduct of justice and inciting forgery in official documents" while Louh served as Minister of Justice between 2013 and 2019.

The brother of the late Algerian president has been detained since May 2019, when he was a defendant in a past case known in the media as the case of "conspiring against the army and the state", but he was acquitted in early 2021.

Said is currently involved in another case on charges of financing a television channel broadcasting from outside the country to support his brother Abdel Aziz's candidacy for a fifth term in 2019 (before cancelling the candidacy due to a popular uprising).

Said, 64, is Abdelaziz Bouteflika's youngest brother. He joined the presidential institution in 1999 and emerged as an influential and powerful man after Bouteflika's health deteriorated in 2011.