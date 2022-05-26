Nasrallah: Violating Al-Aqsa Mosque will cause explosion in the region

The Secretary-General of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, Hassan Nasrallah, said on Wednesday that violating Al-Aqsa Mosque will cause an explosion in the region. Nasrallah made his comment in a speech on the anniversary of the liberation of southern Lebanon from Israeli occupation forces.

The Hezbollah leader made it clear that in the coming days, dangerous developments may occur in Palestine and Jerusalem, as extremist settlers plan to organise their annual Flag March. This march sees far-right Israeli ultra-nationalists flooding through Muslim areas as a celebration of the capture of East Jerusalem by Zionist occupation forces and a second wave of ethnic cleansing in 1967. Chanting "death to Arabs" and singing racist and highly offensive songs, thousands are seen parading through Muslim areas carrying Israeli flags.

"The dangerous thing is that some of these extremists will enter the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the sanctities will be attacked," said Nasrallah. "The Palestinian resistance groups have confirmed that they will respond to any attack on the holy sites in occupied Jerusalem."

He then addressed his words to "the enemy government", and everyone concerned about the consequences of any attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock. "The Zionists should know that the persistent attacks on the Islamic and Christian sanctities in Jerusalem will lead to a major explosion in the region with unfathomable consequences."

On Wednesday, the Israeli occupation authorities raised the state of alert in the occupied Palestinian territories, coinciding with the provocative Flag March that settlers plan to organise in occupied Jerusalem next Sunday.

The occupation army deployed the Iron Dome missile defence system near the nominal border with the Gaza Strip, in anticipation of rockets being launched from the besieged territory in response to the far-right march, reported Israel's Channel 13.

Last week, the Israeli Minister of Internal Security, Omer Bar-Lev, decided to allow a provocative march by extremist settlers to pass through the Bab Al-Amud area in occupied Jerusalem.