Qatar distributes $100 to 100,000 poor families in Gaza

More than 100,000 poor Palestinian families in Gaza will receive $100 each from Qatar today as part of the monthly aid which has been distributed for four years.

Ambassador Mohamed Al-Emadi, chairman of Qatar's Committee for the Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, said that the aid is to be distributed in cooperation between his committee and Qatar's Development Fund.

The distribution is taking place through centres spread across the Gaza governorates run by the UN.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Labour Ministry in Gaza said it slashed the exchange rate of the payment in order to benefit an extra 3,000 families who have not received their benefits from the Palestinian Authority (PA) over the last 12 months.

Qatar offers this payment as part of its efforts to improve the humanitarian conditions of the people living in the coastal enclave which has been under a strict Israeli siege for 15 years.

