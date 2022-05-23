Qatar vows to rebuild media tower block and name it after slain journalist

The Chairman of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, Ambassador Mohammed Al-Emadi, has pledged to finance the reconstruction of Al-Jalaa Tower. The tower block, which housed a number of major media companies, was destroyed by Israeli bombs a year ago.

"Al-Emadi is currently visiting the Gaza Strip," explained an anonymous source to Al-Ayyam. "He responded to requests made by officials in Gaza to rebuild the tower that housed the offices of Qatar's Al Jazeera and other media offices, such as that of America's Associated Press."

The source noted that it has been agreed to name the rebuilt tower bock after journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, the Al Jazeera correspondent who was killed by an Israeli sniper on 12 May while covering Israel's military assault on the Jenin refugee camp.

Al-Emadi himself is expected to announce the details of the reconstruction of the tower, which is located in Al-Rimal neighbourhood in the centre of Gaza City, in a few days' time. First he must complete the necessary procedures and contacts with the relevant authorities.

The rebuilding of the tower is seen as a major breakthrough in the process of rebuilding the tower blocks destroyed during the Israeli military offensive. Al-Jalaa will be the first tower to be reconstructed since the end of the war.

Israel has so far vetoed the reconstruction of the 25 towers that were destroyed in May 2021, four of which have more than 13 storeys: Al-Jalaa, Al-Jawhara, Al-Shorouk and Hanadi. Those who have pledged to contribute to the reconstruction have so far refused to transfer the necessary finance due to Israeli objections.

