Tunisia Minister rejects accusations of normalising relations with Israel

Tunisian Minister of Religious Affairs, Ibrahim Echaib, dismissed accusations made against the government about alleged normalisation of relations with Israel, ahead of the annual pilgrimage of Jews to El-Ghriba Synagogue on the island of Djerba in the south-east of the country.

"These accusations are [about] … scoring political points," he said, adding that "Tunisia's stance against normalisation" of relations with Israel is solid and clear.

He also said that such accusations harm the image of Tunisia and the island of Djerba.

