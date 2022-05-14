Morocco Islamists: 'Normalisation with Israel is betrayal of Palestine'

The parliamentarian Bloc of the Moroccan Islamic party, Justice and Development, called on Friday for the Committee of National Defence, Islamic Affairs and Expatriates to discuss the kingdom's measures regarding Israeli aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

According to Arabi21.com, this request was made after the continuous attacks and aggression of the Israeli occupation forces against Palestinians and the raids of Israeli settlers on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The bloc also requested that, during its Monday meeting, parliament address the: "Zionist crimes and aggression committed against the Palestinians, holy sites and journalists in Palestine."

Meanwhile, the Islamic Unification and Reform Movement reiterated its rejection of normalising the country's ties with the Israeli occupation.

The movement called on all Moroccan people to be united against the "Zionist attempts to penetrate" Moroccan society, stressing that the normalisation of ties with the Israeli occupation is betraying Palestinians.

According to the movement, the normalisation of ties: "Does not keep up with Morocco's history as the country has been supporting Palestinian rights."

Head of the movement, Abdul Rahim Al-Sheikhi, affirmed that the Unification and Reform Movement supports Palestine, Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Al-Sheikhi also confirmed that his movement, with all its branches, supports Palestinians in their struggle to liberate their land, regain their rights and build their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

He urged that the Palestinian cause is a Moroccan national one too and that all Moroccans should work to support it.