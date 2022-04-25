Tunisia: lawyers call for criminalisation of normalisation with Israel act

The Tunisian Order of Lawyers called yesterday on the authorities to criminalise normalisation with Israel, Anadolu has reported. The council of the Order reiterated its "principled stand about all forms of normalisation with the Zionist enemy, and called on the authorities to criminalise normalisation in a legal and explicit form."

Out of 22 Arab states, only six have normalised relations with Israel: Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

The association also condemned the daily Israeli attacks against the Palestinian people, especially those against Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, which it is monitoring "with great concern".

"These attacks are a severe violation of all international conventions, and are accompanied by shameful Arab and Islamic silence," said the lawyers. "Meanwhile, the Western world adopts double standards regarding the rights of people to self-determination, and the ongoing crimes against the Palestinians."

The organisation called for civil society groups in Tunisia to organise rallies in support of the people of occupied Palestine as they defend their rights, their land and their sanctities. Criminal lawsuits, they added, should be filed at the International Criminal Court to bring those responsible for the attacks to justice.

Tensions have escalated in occupied Jerusalem as a result of repeated incursions by settlers and police in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque.