FM: Algeria will always support Tunisia

Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra has told his Tunisian counterpart, Othman Jarandi, that Algeria will remain "a permanent support for Tunisia," the Tunisian Foreign Ministry said.

"Algeria will always remain a support for Tunisia as Tunisia was and still is a support for Algeria, based on their common past, present, future and a common destiny," Lamamra told Jarandi during their participation in the extraordinary African summit in Equatorial Guinea, according to the same source.

Lamamra also said that the two presidents, Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Kais Saied, are "bound by a common will to advance relations to the best ranks in all fields."

For his part, Jarandi affirmed his "full satisfaction with the convergence of views on regional and international issues in the political, economic and security conditions in which the challenges have multiplied and become complex, which requires working together."

The comments come after Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said he had agreed with Italy to help Tunisia return to the democratic path, which sparked a wave of condemnation within Tunisia.

READ: Algeria seeks greater ties with Italy to ease Europe's gas crisis