Algeria seeks greater ties with Italy to ease Europe's gas crisis

Algeria is ready to supply Italy with additional quantities of gas for its local consumption or to supply Europe with surplus quantities, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said yesterday.

Speaking at a press conference in the Italian capital Rome, Tebboune announced Algeria's readiness "to conclude partnerships in the field of exploration [for gas] with our Italian partner to supply Italy with additional quantities of gas for local consumption, or to supply Europe with surplus quantities."

Algeria and Italy are bound by a contract that ends in 2029, according to which Algeria supplies Italy with up to 12 billion cubic metres of gas annually.

Tebboune also revealed "a submarine power cable project between Algeria and Italy to supply it with energy" which will also allow Algeria to supply Europe with electricity in the future.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella said: "Algeria is a strategic partner for Italy, especially in the field of energy. The cooperation in the field of energy also includes cooperation in the field of the energy transition, and cooperation in other fields, the Algerian market is critical for our industries."

Tebboune began a three-day official visit to Italy on Wednesday.

