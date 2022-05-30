Israeli PM threatens Iran for instigating attacks through proxies

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett threatened Iran saying it would not get away with inciting attacks through its proxies.

Bennett yesterday accused Iran of repeatedly targeting Israeli interests, saying: "For decades, the Iranian regime has practiced terrorism against Israel and the region by means of proxies, emissaries, but the head of the octopus, Iran itself, has enjoyed immunity."

"As we have said before, the era of the Iranian regime's immunity is over," Bennett continued. "Those who finance terrorists, those who arm terrorists and those who send terrorists will pay the full price."

The Israeli premier's remarks came a week after the assassination of a top Revolutionary Guards colonel which Tehran blamed Israel for.

Colonel Sayyad Khodaei was shot and killed by two motorcyclists in the east of the capital a week ago.

Iranian news sites said the Revolutionary Guards arrested members of an Israeli intelligence network immediately after the assassination.

Israel accuses Khodaei of plotting attacks against its citizens around the world.

Bennett's office, which oversees the intelligence agency – Mossad, declined to comment on the assassination.

Iran has vowed to avenge Khodaei's killing.

