Iran president vows revenge after IRGC colonel's assassination

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi vowed "inevitable revenge" following the assassination of Revolutionary Guards Colonel, Sayyad Khodaei which took place in the capital, Tehran, on Sunday.

"Revenge against the criminals for the blood of the great martyr [Khodaei] will definitely be taken, without any doubt," Raisi told reporters yesterday.

Raisi accused "the hands of global arrogance" of being responsible for the assassination in broad daylight, in a reference believed to elude to the US and Israel. He stressed that Iranian security officials are following up on the incident to indentify and prosecute the perpetrators.

On Monday, Israel announced a state of alert in its embassies and representative offices around the world; in anticipation of any attempt by Iran to avenge the killing of Khodaei, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation Kan reported.

"Israel is taking into account the possibility of an Iranian response to the assassination of Colonel Sayyad Khodaei, in Tehran," Kan said, adding that "the state of alert continues in Israel's representations around the world".

While Israel has not officially claimed responsibility for Khaodei's assassination, Kan said "Khodaei was responsible for many attempts to attack Israeli citizens in some countries of the world."

On Sunday, the Revolutionary Guards announced that two assailants on motorcycles shot dead Khodaei while he sat in his car outside his home in eastern Tehran.

