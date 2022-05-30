Latest News
Lebanon arrests Saudi officer with 18kg of drugs
Tunisia party accuses authorities of allowing Israelis to attend sports event
FM: Algeria will always support Tunisia
Israeli PM threatens Iran for instigating attacks through proxies
Egypt warns Israel against changing Jerusalem status quo
Iran: 60% rise in energy export revenues
Jewish settlers attack Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood
Israel Police suppress Palestinian Flag March in East Jerusalem
Amnesty 'outraged' after Egypt court hands 25 opponents lengthy prison terms
Palestinian drone sees flag fly over settlers' march
Tunisia probes prominent academic
Egypt jails ex-presidential candidate, for 15 years
Over 100 Palestinians wounded by Israel
Kuwait to replace expats with workers from discriminated Bidoon community
Turkish national defense minister set to visit United Arab Emirates on Monday
