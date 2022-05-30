Palestinian drone sees flag fly over settlers' march

Palestinians yesterday flew a drone carrying the Palestinian flag over occupied East Jerusalem, where thousands of Israeli settlers held a provocative march in the Old City.

Locals reported that the flag was raised using a "small drone from a distance, just before the Israeli forces began chasing the Palestinian man who was controlling the drone."

Israeli forces were mobilised amid a state of panic that appeared among the marching settlers, as the flag flew over the Damascus Gate area.

They may hoist their flags but the Palestinian flag flies high in the skies of Jerusalem, Al -Quds.

[r] pic.twitter.com/nTxlb80Q5y — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) May 29, 2022

Settlers yesterday held the provocative Flag March to mark Israel's illegal capture of occupied East Jerusalem. To protect the March occupation forces fired stun grenades and rubber-coated metal bullets at Palestinians protesting against it.

Hundreds were injured while settlers terrorised Palestinians including those in their homes in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

READ: Over 100 Palestinians wounded by Israel