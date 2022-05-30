Over 100 Palestinians wounded by Israel

Israeli occupation forces yesterday cracked down on anti-occupation protests across the occupied West Bank and wounded more than 100 protesters, the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC) reported.

Palestinians marched in protest against the Israeli occupation, the settler Flag March and the settler desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In the centre of the West Bank city of Ramallah, Israeli occupation forces violently attacked two separate protests and, according to the PRC, wounded scores of the protesters.

Safa news agency reported that Palestinians gathered at the entrance of the illegal Jewish-only settlement of Beit El, which is being built on the land of the Palestinian city of Al-Bireh, and blocked the entrance using burning tyres and bricks.

READ: Settler reveals Ben-Gvir involvement in terrorist attacks against Palestinians

Israeli occupation forces also harshly cracked down on hundreds of Palestinian protesters in the village of Nabi Saleh, west of Ramallah, and opened fire at them, causing hundreds of injuries.

The PRC said in a statement that eight protesters were wounded with live bullets and all of them suffered moderate to light injuries. They are in stable conditions.

The Flag March sees far-right Israeli ultra-nationalists flooding through Muslim areas celebrating the capture of East Jerusalem by Zionist occupation forces following a second wave of ethnic cleansing in 1967. Chanting "death to Arabs" and singing racist and highly offensive songs, thousands are seen parading through Muslim areas flying the Israeli flag.