Turkiye to submit official letter to UN, international organisations for new global brand

Turkiye's Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, on Tuesday announced his country's official submission of a letter to the United Nations and other international organisations to request the usage of 'Turkiye' instead of 'Turkey' in the international arena, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"Together with our Directorate of Communications, we have been successful in preparing a good ground for this. We have made it possible for the UN and other international organisations, countries to see this change to using 'Turkiye'," Cavusoglu said at Anadolu Agency's Editor's Desk at the agency's headquarters in the capital, Ankara.

Citing Turkish Airlines' "Hello Turkiye" campaign, Cavusoglu said the campaign was seen by more than 30 million people.

As part of the campaign, the Directorate of Communications shared a promotional video, which was prepared to strengthen the Turkish brand, on its social media accounts.

Foreign tourists from different parts of Turkiye are seen waving greetings by saying "Hello Turkiye" in the video.

Cavusoglu also said a circular published in the Official Gazette noted that the phrase "Made in Turkiye" would be used instead of "Made in Turkey" in export products.

