Hamas slams Israel's decision to build 820 settlement units

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas condemned the latest Israeli decision to build 820 new settlement units as a desperate attempt to tighten control over Jerusalem.

In a statement, Hamas announced: "Building 820 Jewish settlement units on the ruins of a Palestinian residential compound is a desperate attempt to tighten Israeli control over occupied Jerusalem."

The statement also asserted that such a measure: "Is part of the Israeli plan to Judaise the holy city and change its identity."

According to the statement, the Palestinian movement conveyed: "This expansionist settlement project is considered a flagrant violation of all international laws to which the occupation does not abide. Therefore, this project must be condemned and rejected, and there must be serious measures to stop it and all Israeli occupation projects aimed at stealing our lands and Islamic and Christian holy sites."

Hamas reiterated that the continued resistance against the Israeli occupation across the Palestinian cities, towns, villages and refugee camps: "Will deter the occupation and end its aggression on our people."

