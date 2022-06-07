Portuguese / Spanish / English

Tunisia president replaces 13 governors ahead of referendum

June 7, 2022 at 9:31 am | Published in: Africa, News, Tunisia
A group of people gather outside Municipal Theater to protest Tunisian President Kais Saied in Tunis, Tunisia on May 15, 2022. [Nacer Talel - Anadolu Agency]
A group of people gather outside to protest Tunisian President Kais Saied in Tunis, Tunisia on 15 May 2022 [Nacer Talel/Anadolu Agency]
 June 7, 2022 at 9:31 am

Tunisian President Kais Saied has replaced 13 governors weeks before a popular referendum

A statement released yesterday said Saied has issued a decision to replace governors in 13 out of the country's 24 states.

Saied's decision to replace the heads of more than half of the country's states comes only weeks before the holding of a national referendum on a new constitution for the country due to be held on 25 July.

The power to appoint or replace governors used to fall to the prime minister, however after Saeid announced his exceptional measures on 25 July 2022, he dismissed the prime minister, froze and dissolving parliament, and  assumed executive powers.

The Tunisian opposition announced that it will boycott the referendum and accused Saied of staging a coup against the constitution.

Tunisia: Saied orders judges' salaries be cut as they go on strike 

Categories
AfricaNewsTunisia
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments