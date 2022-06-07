Tunisia president replaces 13 governors ahead of referendum

Tunisian President Kais Saied has replaced 13 governors weeks before a popular referendum

A statement released yesterday said Saied has issued a decision to replace governors in 13 out of the country's 24 states.

Saied's decision to replace the heads of more than half of the country's states comes only weeks before the holding of a national referendum on a new constitution for the country due to be held on 25 July.

The power to appoint or replace governors used to fall to the prime minister, however after Saeid announced his exceptional measures on 25 July 2022, he dismissed the prime minister, froze and dissolving parliament, and assumed executive powers.

The Tunisian opposition announced that it will boycott the referendum and accused Saied of staging a coup against the constitution.

