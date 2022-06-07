Tunisia: Saied orders judges' salaries be cut as they go on strikeÂ 

Tunisian President Kais Saied yesterdayÂ orderedÂ judges' salaries cut to take account of strike days after they began aÂ week-longÂ work stoppage inÂ protestÂ atÂ his move to dismiss dozens of them,Â ReutersÂ reports.

Saied, who has progressively sought to tighten his grip on power,Â last weekÂ dismissed 57 judges, accusing them of corruption and protecting terrorists.

Courtrooms were closed across the country yesterday.

The head of the Tunisian Judges Association, Anas Hamaidi, said 99 per cent of judges observed the first day of the strike, and that the action would continue until Saied reinstated those sacked.

The presidentÂ assumed executive powersÂ last summer in a move his opponents called a coup, subsequently setting aside the 2014 constitution to rule by decree andÂ dismissingÂ the elected parliament.

Saied went on toÂ replaceÂ the independent electoral commission, casting doubt on the credibility of any elections ahead ofÂ a referendum on a new constitutionÂ that he has scheduled for 25 July.

Saied this year alsoÂ replacedÂ theÂ Supreme Judicial Council,Â which had served as the main guarantor of judicial independence sinceÂ Tunisia's 2011 revolutionÂ that ushered in introduced democratic reforms.

