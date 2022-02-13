Portuguese / Spanish / English

Tunisia's president approves new temporary Supreme Judiciary Council

February 13, 2022 at 10:18 am | Published in: Africa, News, Tunisia
Judges and lawyers gather to protest President of Tunisia, Kais Saied's decision to dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council in front of Palais de Justice in Tunis, Tunisia on February 10, 2022 [Yassine Gaidi / Anadolu Agency]
Tunisia's president signed a decree on Saturday to establish a provisional Supreme Judiciary Council to replace the current body.

"The Supreme Judicial Council was dissolved to end impunity and an interim council was brought in place," said President Kais Saied, according to a statement issued by the Tunisian presidency.

"Fair justice, fair accountability is a sacred duty and one of the legitimate demands of the Tunisian people," he said.

Saied said last week that he would issue a decree effectively dissolving the Supreme Judiciary Council.

The council is known as a constitutional institution that guarantees the healthy functioning of the judiciary and the independence of the judiciary in line with the provisions of the Tunisian Constitution and international conventions, within the framework of its powers.

