Iran removes 2 IAEA cameras from nuclear facilities 

Logo of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) prior to a meeting in Vienna on August 1, 2019 [HANS PUNZ/AFP via Getty Images]
Iran removed two of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)'s surveillance cameras from one of its nuclear facilities today, state TV reported, in a move that is likely to raise tensions with the UN nuclear watchdog, Reuters reports.

"So far, the IAEA has not only been ungrateful for Iran's extensive cooperation but has also considered it as a duty. From today, relevant authorities have ordered that surveillance cameras of the Online Enrichment Meter (OLEM) be shut down," state TV said.

In April the IAEA announced its installation of surveillance cameras in a new centrifuge workshop at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility.

"On 13 April 2022, Iran informed the Agency that the machines would start operating at the new workshop the same day," a statement said.

