IAEA completes installation of surveillance cameras in Iran's Natanz

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) yesterday announced its installation of surveillance cameras in a new centrifuge workshop at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility.

The IAEA said in a statement that the "uranium-enriched centrifuges with machines moved there from its now-closed Karaj facility."

"On 13 April 2022, Iran informed the Agency that the machines would start operating at the new workshop the same day," the statement added.

Iran's IAEA permanent representative, Mohammad Reza Ghaib, told reporters that the surveillance cameras installed "will remain with Iran."

"As long as Iran has not yet begun implementing the terms of the nuclear agreement, the information related to the surveillance cameras will remain with Tehran, and will not be handed over to the agency," Ghaib added.

The Natanz facility is located 260 kilometers from the city of Kashan in Iran's central province of Isfahan.

The IAEA announcement came as the Vienna talks aimed at reviving Iran's nuclear agreement was approaching its end, after the involved parties confirmed that the final version of the new agreement had been reached.

