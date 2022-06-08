Tunisia: 99% of judges joined second day of strike

Some 99 per cent of judges and judicial staff suspended their work on the second day of the week-long strike in rejection of President Kais Saied's decision to dismiss 57 judges, the Tunisian Association of Judges said yesterday.

Last Wednesday, Saied issued a presidential order dismissing 57 judges on charges of corruption and supporting terrorism. The judges deny the accusations.

The Judges Association called for "greater mobilisation" to make the next moves a success.

Tunisian authorities had not commented on how courts were operating as a result of the strike.

On Monday, the head of the Judges Association, Anas Al-Hamaydi, said in a statement that 99 per cent of the judges participated in the first day of the strike.

Al-Hamaydi said the participation rate in the strike was "unprecedented" adding that the strike will continue as long as Saied fails to reverse his decision.

In response, Saied ordered judges' salaries be cut to take account of strike days.

Saied's decision to sack the judges was rejected by unions and political parties, the United States and Amnesty International.

Tunisia has been experiencing a severe political crisis since 25 July 2021, when Saied dismissed the government and parliament and assumed executive authority.

Saied also decided to hold a referendum on a new constitution for the country next month, and early parliamentary elections in December.

A number of political parties have boycotted the national dialogue talks ahead of the referendum, while a number of others have been excluded by Saied.

