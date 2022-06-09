Latest News
Ex-Mossad director: We are the greatest threat to Israel
Retired US general under investigation over illegal lobbying for Qatar
Israel rejects US proposal for meeting with PA
Houthi: Saudi Arabia sought to buy weapons from Israel to intercept Houthi missiles
Saied to UK minister: 'Tunisia keen to develop ties between Tunisia and UK'
An-Najah University takes measures against student protest aggression
Egypt announces start of Sisi-sponsored national dialogue
Tunisia: Third day of strike defending judiciary independence
Israel detained 690 Palestinians in May
Israel demolishes four-storey building near Bethlehem
Palestine suffers medicine shortages due to Israel's siege, limited donations
Israel prepares to demolish residential building in Silwan
Algeria suspends cooperation treaty with Spain over shift in Western Sahara stance
UN envoy discusses reopening Taiz roads, extending truce with Houthis
Turkiye won't accept terror-supporting countries in NATO, insists Defence Ministry
