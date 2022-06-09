Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkiye plays globally important role, says Venezuela president 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) shakes hands with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (L) during a joint press conference after the bilateral and inter-delegation meetings in Ankara, Turkiye on 8 June 2022. [Aytaç Ünal - Anadolu Agency]
Turkiye has great potential and plays a very important role in the world, the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said yesterday.

"Turkiye has great potential in Europe, Asia and among the world's most important economies," Maduro said during a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyib Erdogan, in Ankara.

Maduro called for "peace and the establishment of international law across the world."

Maduro arrived in Turkiye hours after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

It was not known if Maduro and Lavrov would meet.

Erdogan: Turkiye won't change position on NATO expansion until demands are met

