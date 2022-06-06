Erdogan: Turkiye won't change position on NATO expansion until demands are met

Turkiye will not change its position on the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO before its conditions are met, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

During a meeting with members of his ruling Justice and Development Party yesterday, Erdogan said some countries have asked Ankara to be flexible about NATO expansion, however, he stressed that Turkiye "will not change its position on the Nordic countries' accession to NATO before its conditions are met".

Referring to Turkiye's success in dealing with global crises, Erdogan said: "While the security system and global economy are being restructured, Turkiye shows its distinction and strength in every field."

"We have reminded everyone of the importance of Turkiye's standing within NATO through our principled approach to NATO expansion," he added.

Erdogan has previously said that Ankara's approval of Sweden and Finland's accession to NATO depends on their respect and understanding of Turkiye's security concerns.

Ankara says Sweden and Finland harbour people it says are linked to groups it deems terrorists, namely the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and followers of Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt.

