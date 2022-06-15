Kuwait condemns Israel's violations against Palestinians

Kuwait yesterday condemned Israeli violations against Palestinians, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

This came in a statement delivered by Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN and International Organisations, Jamal Al-Ghunaim, during the 50th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Al-Ghunaim called on the international community to protect Palestinians and take on their responsibility by ensuring that international laws are respected in the occupied territories, including East Jerusalem.

The Kuwaiti official also said that his country shares the international community's concerns over the serious Israeli violations against Palestinians and calls for holding the Israeli occupation accountable for "the use of excessive force" against them.

He cited a recent report by an independent international committee which highlighted the "deterioration of human rights conditions in the occupied Palestinian territories due to Israeli violation and aggression on the Palestinians."

According to the Kuwaiti diplomat, the report indicated that "Israel is responsible for serious systemic breaches of international law."

He went on to condemn the recent Israeli attacks against Islamic sites in Jerusalem, including the repeated raids by Jewish settlers of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Concluding his statement, he said that the continuous Israeli settlement and dispossession of Palestinians would undermine the two-state solution and efforts for a comprehensive and just peace in the region.