Brazil's Solomon's Temple and its ties with the dispute over Jerusalem

MEMO's Portuguese language site will on Tuesday release an investigative documentary about a religious complex named Temple of Solomon, built in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo.

The construction work holds the same name as the alleged Temple of Solomon which so-called Temple groups are calling to be built in place of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem. The structure, which cost almost $0.5 billion to build, saw olive trees brought in from Uruguay and Palestinian stones from the occupied city of Hebron to give it a religious character and historic symbolism.

The first part of the documentary "The Temple of Solomon and the dispute for Al-Quds" discusses the history and threats to Al-Aqsa Mosque over time, providing detailed historical narratives including the importance of the mosque and the city of Jerusalem in Islam. The mosque is located in one of the most sacred and historic cities, considered the cradle of religions and was the first Qibla (direct of prayer) for Muslims.

The area has become the epicenter of a conflict between Palestinian landowners and those who claim the area to build the so-called 'Temple of Solomon' as described in the Jewish Bible.

Claiming that the remains of the temple will be found beneath the mosque in Jerusalem, settlers and extremists have forced excavations below the complex, greatly affecting its foundations.

Part two of the documentary discusses the construction of the replica of the alleged temple in Sao Paulo and the investments to emulate its structures and foundations. The documentary also reveals details of incumbent Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's unconditional support for the Israeli occupation, fueling an evangelical electoral base, which helped lead him to the presidency of Brazil.

The documentary is produced by the Middle East Monitor (MEMO) with support from the Palestinian Cultural Centre "Al Janiah" and the Arab-Palestinian Federation of Brazil (FEPAL).

