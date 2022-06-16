Washington will not delist Iran's IRGC, US ambassador to Israel says

US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides announced on Wednesday that his country would not delist Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Arabi21.com reported.

Prior to US President Joe Biden's visit to the region, Nides shared: "The IRGC will not be removed from the US list of terrorist organisations. The president will not bargain this."

Answering a question from Israel Hayom about Iran's crossing of all red lines, Nides responded: "We still seek a diplomatic solution with Iran. There is no doubt about this. But, as the president has said several times, we will not stand aside and allow the Iranians to get nuclear weapons."

He stressed that the US is working closely with Israel and the alliance, pointing out that "all options are on the table," but the US is seeking a diplomatic solution, and the "ball is currently in Iran's court."

When asked about military possibilities, Nides indicated that it was not his intention, but he reiterated that Washington is working with Israel and regional allies to do their best to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

