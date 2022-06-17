Egypt probes female radio anchor's assault by her boss

The Egyptian National Media Authority (NMA) yesterday opened an "urgent" investigation into a recent assault of a female radio anchor by her boss at work.

NMA chief, Hussein Zein, said in a statement that he had called for an "urgent investigation into the assault," stressing that assaults in the workplace were "unacceptable."

"I'll ensure to hold the culprit accountable for what he did and will impose the appropriate penalty so that such unfortunate acts would never be repeated," Zein added.

The victim, Amany Sabah, told Al-Hurra that she had reported her assault to the police, adding that her boss had beaten her "in the presence of the acting director of Central Delta Radio."

"I am a senior anchor here at Delta Radio, holding the position of general manager, and I was due to appear on air on that day, but one of the directors was attempting to harass me, and that was right before I was due to go on air," she explained to the media. She filmed the incident on her phone where a man can be seen coming up to her before she screams 'he hit me' and drops to the floor.