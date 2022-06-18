Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel to end Islamic Jihad 'republic' in Jenin

June 18, 2022 at 10:20 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
(L to R) Islamic Jihad movement ranking members Daoud Shehab, Khaled al-Batsh, and Muhammad al-Hindi walk outside the VIP hall at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip on March 15, 2021 [SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images]
 June 18, 2022 at 10:20 am

The Israeli occupation has decided to end the Islamic Jihad's "republic" in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the Israeli army radio station reported on Friday.

Following the Israeli army's killing of three Palestinians in Jenin on Friday at dawn, the Islamic Jihad pledged "not to remain silent."

According to Sama News Agency, the Israeli army radio station reported that the Israeli intelligence and army had decided to "liquidate Jenin Brigade."

Security sources told the army radio station that the Israeli army would not allow the repetition of Islamic Jihad's "republic" of Jenin in other areas across the occupied West Bank.

For this reason, the Israeli army pledged to carry out the mission regardless of cost, including clashes with the occupied Gaza Strip.

On Friday at dawn, local sources in Jenin said that a special Israeli force infiltrated the city's eastern neighbourhood and opened heavy fire at three Palestinian youths inside their car.

