Hamas ready to end internal division, reiterates Haniyeh

The head of the Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, called on Sunday for strategists and decision-makers to focus on building the future Palestinian strategic vision.

"There is no doubt that American hegemonic power is no longer able to extend its military, security and political influence over different regions of the world," Haniyeh said in a recorded message to a conference at Gaza's Ummah University

The Hamas chief reiterated the readiness of his movement to achieve unity and overcome the state of internal division, "even if this requires the building of a Palestinian national front that would protect Palestinian principles and resistance, and serve as a reference for restructuring the Palestine Liberation Organisation."

Turning to international issues, Haniyeh said that following last year's Sword of Al-Quds Battle [with the occupation state of Israel] and the American retreat in the context of [Washington] turning its eyes to China, Russia and the rising powers in the world, there is a "very important change" that has strategic effects and dimensions that must be read carefully and consciously.

"There is, on the face of it, a war between Russia and Ukraine, but it is between Russia and the West led by the US and its allies," he pointed out. "This war is the widest and most prominent in the conflict between the two global camps since the end of World War Two."

If and when the war in Ukraine ends, added Haniyeh, "We will face a multipolar world, and the era of the [US] controlling international and global policies will end. This will undoubtedly constitute a very important variable that will have its effects on our Arab and Islamic region, as well as on our cause and the conflict with the occupation."

