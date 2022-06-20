Iran possesses 3% of world's nuclear capabilities, says official

Iran possesses three per cent of the world's nuclear capabilities, the head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) announced yesterday.

AEOI Chief Mohammad Eslami was quoted by Tasnim News Agency as saying that Iran was subjected to "more than 25 per cent of the International Atomic Energy Agency inspections," urging the international organisations "to avoid abusing their authority."

The Iranian official called for conducting nuclear inspections in "countries that make a fuss about Iran."

The IAEA recently voted in favour of a resolution, under which Tehran must honour the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the nuclear deal, which saw Iran's nuclear capabilities limited in return for the removal of sanctions. For US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018 and more than a year later Iran ceased from complying with it. Talks to re-establish it have been ongoing but have halted on numerous occasions.

