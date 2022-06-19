Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iran responds to UAE concerns over Tehran's nuclear plans

TEHRAN, IRAN - DECEMBER 6: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY – MANDATORY CREDIT - " IRANIAN PRESIDENCY / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi meets National Security Advisor of United Arab Emirates (UAE), Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Tehran, Iran on December 6, 2021. ( Iranian Presidency - Anadolu Agency )
 June 19, 2022 at 11:56 am

Iran on Saturday told the United Arab Emirates that Tehran gave a high priority to improving ties with its neighbours, Iranian state media reported, a day after the UAE voiced concern over Tehran's nuclear programme, Reuters reported.

The UAE's envoy at the United Nations' nuclear watchdog on Friday said he hoped Iran would work with the body to provide reassurances to the international community and the region about Tehran's nuclear programme.

In a phone call with his UAE counterpart, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian "pointed to the priority of neighbours in Iran's foreign policy and called for more consultation … to expand bilateral ties," state media said.

In 2019, US-allied UAE started engaging with Iran after years of tense relations.

Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington to revive a 2015 nuclear deal have stalled since March and Tehran has restricted the International Atomic Energy Agency's ability to monitor the Iranian nuclear programme after a dispute with the UN watchdog.

