Nine Israelis have been killed while fighting alongside the Ukrainian army, Sama news agency reported Russian Foreign Ministry saying yesterday.

"There were 35 Israelis fighting with the Ukrainian army, including nine killed, three left Ukraine and 18 are still fighting until now," a report issued by Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Russia has previously accused Israel of standing beside the Ukrainian army, stressing that there were 200 Israeli mercenaries among the Ukrainian forces.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Israelis were fighting "shoulder to shoulder" with Ukrainians.

