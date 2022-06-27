Tunisia launches first floating photovoltaic power plant in MENA

The Tunisian Ministry of Energy launched on Saturday the first floating photovoltaic station in the Middle East and North Africa region, with a production capacity of about 200 kilowatts.

The ministry said in a statement that the floating photovoltaic station extends over an area of 2,500 square metres, Russia Today reported.

According to the agency, the plant will produce 265 megawatt-hours of electricity per year and will contribute to preserving the environment by reducing the emission of 120 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

The floating station, which was inaugurated by the Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy, Naila El-Kenji, cost €500,000 ($529,000).

"This floating station in Tunisia, although not large, is considered a first building block for the implementation of a number of similar projects" El-Kenji said, adding that a study has been prepared that proves that there are more than 50 regions in Tunisia where photovoltaic plants can be installed to produce electricity.

