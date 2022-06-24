Ennahda: Engaging the Movement in judicial cases is an attempt at defamation and incitement

The Tunisian Ennahda Movement condemned, on Thursday, 23 June 2022, what it described as "repeated attempts to involve Ennahda leaders in judicial cases addressed by the judiciary, where the investigations of these cases were closed after malicious accusations based on false allegations." Ennahda considered this as "a desperate and clear attempt to defame the Movement and incite against it to distract citizens' attention from the real issues of the country."

In a statement issued by its executive office and published on its Facebook page, Ennahda expressed its "denouncement of the coup authority and its promoters' actions such as the provoking of Tunisian sentiments and attempting to involve them into the conflict of identity and its controversy". The Movement confirmed that "it is a controversy that has been settled for generations and was included in Chapter I of the 1959 Constitution and the 2014 Constitution."

Ennahda considered that "provoking controversy and questioning the identity of Tunisia on the people and a state-level regarding the relation to Islam is a kind of futility, and diverts attention from real issues, such as the extravagant prices and the loss of many basic materials such as sugar, not to mention the odious news of normalisation that started to circulate amid suspicious silence by the coup authority."

The Movement stressed that "its goal is not to return to the pre-July 25, 2021 nor assume power, but rather to restore the betrayed democracy and to confront the coup which is leading the country towards individual absolute autocracy that is related to injustice, corruption and chaos." It called on all political, social and cultural forces to "unify the national powers and put an end to the accelerating progress towards collapse and turn to democracy."

Ennahda confirmed that "there is no democracy without separation of powers and attain a balance between them." It reaffirmed its support for the judges' struggle to achieve the independence of the judicial authority, and to put an end to the interference in the judiciary along with its structures and to the attempts to subjugate and exploit it by the coup to liquidate those who oppose its choices."

