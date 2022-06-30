4 killed as thousands demand civilian rule in Sudan

Four protesters were killed in protests, Thursday, demanding the reversal of a military take-over in Sudan and a return to civilian rule, according to a local medical group, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The fatalities occurred as security forces used violence against protesters in Omdurman, the Central Committee of the Sudanese Doctors said in a statement.

It said dozens of demonstrators were also injured.

Thousands of protesters managed to arrive near the presidential palace in the nation's capital, Khartoum, according to witnesses.

Authorities cut internet and communications services ahead of the protests, which were on the anniversary of a 1989 coup that toppled the last elected civilian government and ushered in the three-decade rule of former President Omar Al-Bashir.

Witnesses said Sudanese forces erected checkpoints and closed main roads ahead of the demonstrations, amid reports of arrests.

Ahead of the protests, Sudanese police said it will protect peaceful protests but warned it will defend itself against attacks by protesters.

Sudan has been in turmoil since last October when the military dismissed Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government — a move decried by political forces as a "military coup".

At least 100 people have been killed in protests since, according to Sudanese medics.

READ: 2 protesters killed in Sudan at rally against military coup