Tunisia Constitution establishes dictatorship

Tunisian activists on Friday took the proposed draft Constitution announced by President Kais Saied to social media for discussion.

One of the debated issues is the use of ambiguous words in the terms and articles of the Constitution drafted by Saied's allies.

For example, the activists referred to the use of a particular word, Taghraa. The activists looked into its meaning and found that it refers to stamps used by former sultans and kings.

In its context, the activists claimed that Saied might be referring to ruling the country through presidential decrees.

Another issue taken by the activists is Article One of chapter five, stating that Tunisia is part of the Muslim Umma, while Saied has previously indicated that Islam would not be the religion of the state.

