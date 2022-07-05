Hamas rejects findings of US probe into Shireen Abu Akleh's murder

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement has rejected the findings of the American probe into the murder of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh at the hands of an Israeli sniper in May.

"We think that these findings are clearly biased towards the narrative of the Israeli occupation," said Hamas on its official website. "These findings prove American disregard for Palestinian blood, as the US administration does its best to absolve the Zionists of the consequences of their henious crime."

The US forensic analysis, said the movement, contradicts credible investigations, including those carried out by American media, as well as video and eyewitness evidence. "We reject the US inquiry and question its integrity. The Zionist occupation is the deliberate murderer of Abu Akleh."

Hamas called for an independent international investigation, and for the case to be taken to the International Criminal Court to confirm the truth and punish the perpetrators of the crime.

