PA slams US forensic test results for Abu Akleh's murder

The Palestinian Authority slammed on Monday the results of the US forensic test about Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh's murder.

Earlier yesterday, State Department spokesman Ned Price said: "After an extremely detailed forensic analysis, independent, third-party examiners, as part of a process overseen by the US Security Coordinator (USSC), could not reach a definitive conclusion regarding the origin of the bullet that killed… Abu-Akleh." He added that the USSC "found no reason to believe that this was intentional but rather the result of tragic circumstances."

In response, the PA insisted that the context in which the crime took place, as well as forensic examination by the General Prosecutor of the State of Palestine and several independent reports, concluded that Israeli occupation soldiers intentionally targeted Shireen Abu Akleh along with other journalists.

"No amount of vagueness or politicisation can exonerate the killers, whitewash the crime, or hide the truth," insisted the PA. "This whitewashing will only further institutionalise Israel's entrenched impunity, continue to deny the Palestinian people any justice, and threaten the safety and lives of journalists in Palestine."

Moreover, said the authority, the US "analysis" will also have a negative impact on the safety of journalists worldwide.

The Foreign Ministry in Ramallah added that it will continue the pursuit of justice for Shireen Abu Akleh and all Palestinian victims of Israeli crimes. "We will remain undeterred with our efforts at the international level, including the International Criminal Court, to hold those who ordered and provide cover for this established trend of criminality accountable for their crimes."

