Egypt raises fuel prices until September

The Egyptian government has raised the prices of fuel sold during the period between July and September, amid increases in global oil prices.

The Egyptian Petroleum Products Automatic Pricing Committee decided to implement an increase in fuel prices by 50 piasters ($0.03) per litre, except for 95 octane gasoline, which was raised by 100 piasters ($0.06).

According to the new prices, the price of a litre of 80-octane gasoline rose from 7.5 Egyptian pounds ($0.40) to eight Egyptian pounds ($0.43) as of today until the committee meeting in September.

The price of a litre of 90-octane gasoline increased from 8.75 Egyptian pounds to 9.25 Egyptian pounds, and the price of a 95-octane litre of gasoline increased from 9.75 Egyptian pounds to 10.75 Egyptian pounds.

Meanwhile, the committee decided to implement an increase in diesel prices from 6.75 Egyptian pounds to 7.25 Egyptian pounds.

