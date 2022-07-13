Libya NOC lifts force majeure on 2 oil terminals

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC), on Wednesday, lifted force majeure on the terminals of Zueitina and Brega after almost four months of closure, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a statement, NOC said a tanker was allowed to carry condensate for use in power generation in Libya's eastern region.

Outgoing NOC chairman, Mustafa Sanalla, said negotiations were taking place to allow oil production for two Libyan subsidiary companies.

On Tuesday, the Tripoli-based government of Prime Minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, appointed Farhat Omar Bengdara as NOC Chairman, replacing Sanalla.

Since 17 April, Libyan tribal groups shut down much of the country's oil facilities in southern and central Libya to pressure Dbeibeh to hand over power to the newly parliament-appointed government of Fathi Bashagha.

Libya's crude oil production has dropped to between 100,000 and 200,000 barrels a day due to the closure of most of the country's oil fields and ports.

Prior to the closure, Libya was producing around 1.2 million crude oil barrels a day.

