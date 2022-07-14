Biden to reassure Israel on Iran nuclear deal, says US official

United States President Joe Biden will be "frank" with Israel about the need to secure a nuclear deal with Iran, the US national security adviser announced yesterday.

Jake Sullivan told Al-Hurra that Biden would be "explicit" with Israel about Washington's efforts to reach a nuclear agreement with Iran. His remarks came in conjunction with Biden's arrival in Israel yesterday, on his first official trip to the Middle East.

During the visit, Biden was reported to have met with Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, and Defence Minister, Benny Gantz.

Upon his arrival, Biden stressed that his country would remain "committed to Israel's security."

Biden is currently carrying out a Middle East tour which will conclude in Saudi Arabia where he will meet members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as well as officials from Egypt and Jordan.

