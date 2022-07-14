US president: 2-state solution isn't on the horizon

Upon arrival in Israel yesterday, US President Joe Biden said that even though the two-state solution "remains the best solution to end the conflict in the region", it does not appear in the immediate horizon.

Biden spoke about the two-state solution, saying "the two-state solution is still the best way to ensure peace and democracy for Israelis and Palestinians; however, I don't see a near horizon for this solution."

He went on to repeat past comments he's made about Israel, saying: "You need not be a Jew to be Zionist."

"This is my tenth visit, and every chance I have to return to this ancient land is a blessing because the connection between the American people and Israeli people is deep," Biden said. "It is bone deep, and generation after generation that connection grows as we invest in each other and dream together."

