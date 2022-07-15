Biden, Israel's Netanyahu hold talks on Iran

US President, Joe Biden, met on Thursday with former Israeli Prime Minister and opposition leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, as part of his current tour in the Middle East region, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Thursday's meeting was the first between the two sides since Biden became President last year.

Talks between Biden and Netanyahu focused on Iran's nuclear file, The Times of Israel newspaper reported.

"I told him that with no credible military option, Iran won't be stopped. If Iran isn't deterred, that military option has to be used," Netanyahu said following the meeting.

The opposition leader insisted that sanctions and defensive military preparations were not enough to deter Iran.

"There must be a credible offensive military option," he said, adding that the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers was "lousy".

"That's my position, that's my commitment, and I greatly hope that that is the American position," Netanyahu said. "He said he agreed, and I was pleased to hear it."

Israel opposes negotiations between Iran and world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, from which Washington withdrew in 2018.

Biden arrived in Israel on Wednesday as part of a regional tour that also includes the West Bank and Saudi Arabia.

