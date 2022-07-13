Iran: Biden is implementing Israel's policies 

US President Joe Biden's tour in the Middle East is taking place in cooperation with Israel, Speaker of the Iranian Shura Council, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, said yesterday, adding that Biden has become a tool to implement Israel's policies in the region.

Speaking during a Shura Council meeting, Qalibaf warned Biden that he would make a "historical and strategic mistake" by becoming an outlet to implement Israeli policies in the region, adding that it would harm the Biden administration more than anyone else.

In the same context, Qalibaf stressed that NATO's eastward expansion and failure to take geopolitical warnings into consideration has led to a war in Ukraine, warning that "America is making the same mistake in the Middle East and the Gulf as it has done in Ukraine".

"I am not optimistic about the US government's ability to make a correct decision at this stage, as it has shown the minimum level of rationality in the nuclear negotiations" he said, adding that Israel is an "illegitimate and destabilising political entity" that is unable even to manage its internal political affairs.

Qalibaf also called on neighbouring countries, which have a common history and a common future with Iran, to be "vigilant towards any American-Zionist plan aimed at destabilising security in the region."

"Iran is a supporter of security and is trusted by all of its neighbours, but it is equally sensitive to maintaining the security balance in the region," he said, adding that his country "will not hesitate to defend the resources of this region against any kind of conspiracies or attempts to destabilise them."

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said a few days ago, that the plans of the United States and Israel to conclude a joint defence agreement with Arab countries will only increase tension in the region, stressing that "raising this issue is provocative, and Iran views these statements as a threat to its national security and the security of the region."

On the other hand, political assistant of the Political Ideological Office of the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Brigadier General Rasoul Sanai Rad, said "the response to any threat will be proportionate to the type and level of the threat," adding that "there are no restrictions on the Iranian response to the usurping Zionist entity".

Earlier, Israeli media outlets reported that the Israeli security and military institutions intend to ask the US president to "strengthen the formation of regional air defence" against Iran.

Local media reported that Tel Aviv is expected to try to push for a security deal with Saudi Arabia under US auspices, by selling the kingdom air defence systems.

