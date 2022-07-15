Russia urges Israel to respond 'wisely' to US request on arms supplies to Ukraine

Russia hopes that the Israeli leadership will be "wise" in making a decision following the US' recent demand that Tel Aviv send weapons to Ukraine, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said yesterday.

"I hope that the Israeli leadership is wise enough to behave correctly and constructively in terms of relations with Russia," Bogdanov told the Russian official news agency TASS.

It was revealed in April that Israel was providing Ukraine with protective gear for its rescue and emergency organisations, however it has so far refused Kyiv's arms requests.

The Israeli government has previously raised its concern about the increasing level of military and economic cooperation between Iran and Russia, and said it would contribute to enabling Tehran to evade the impact of US sanctions.

Israeli channel, Kan, reported that an imminent summit meeting, which is expected to bring together the presidents of Russia, Iran and Turkiye in Tehran next week, has raised Israel's fears that it Iranian-Russian ties will be bolstered, especially following Iran's decision to provide Russia with attack drones to be used in its war on Ukraine.

