Israel to provide Ukraine with protective gear

Israel will provide Ukraine with protective gear for its rescue and emergency organisations, local media reported.

Defence Minister Benny Gantz spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksiy Reznikov, and discussed international and Israeli efforts to end the Russian war in Ukraine, the reports said.

According to Gantz, Israel will send protective gear such as helmets and flak jackets to Ukraine for rescue and emergency organisations to use.

"This is part of Israel's extensive effort to provide humanitarian aid, which includes the establishment of a field hospital, the absorption of refugees and immigrants, the provision of food and medical assistance, and more," read a statement released by Gantz's office.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked for military assistance, Israeli broadcaster Kan reported, and Bennett responded with "diplomatic politeness".

"I don't know why people are afraid to provide defensive means," Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk said. "Is this a weapon? This is something simple that can be done. I hope the government could at least provide us with such things that will help save Ukrainian lives."

The Jerusalem Post reported that Israel has previously blocked the US from selling Ukraine the Iron Dome missile defence system in an attempt to preserve Tel Aviv's close ties with Russia.

From Ukraine to Palestine: The boycotting double standard