UN warns of losing two-state solution opportunity

Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, warned on Friday of the possibility of losing the opportunity of the two-state solution, Arab48.com reported.

This came following remarks made by US President Joe Biden during his meeting with Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, in which he stated that the two-state solution "seems far away".

Biden conveyed: "I know that the goal of the two states seems so far away while indignities like restrictions on movement and travel or the daily worry of your children's safety are real, and they are immediate."

He added: "So even if the ground is not ripe at this moment to restart negotiations, the United States and my administration will not give up on trying to bring the Palestinians and Israelis and both sides closer together."

Haq warned that the UN has repeatedly made clear that the opportunity would pass by if no progress was made regarding the two-state solution.

"We have issued this warning several times, and we hope that the world leaders act in accordance with this," Haq noted.

The spokesperson reiterated: "We continue putting pressure on the implementation of the two-state solution," stressing that the UN envoy to the Middle East has told the UN Security Council that the lack of solution would create more problems on the ground.

He added that the US is afraid that the current status quo may not continue long-term.