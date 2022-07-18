Portuguese / Spanish / English

Libya announces 1st oil export after lifting force majeure

Workers at an oil port in Libya on 24 September 2020 [AFP/Getty Images]
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) of Libya announced on Sunday that the Italian oil tanker, 'IBELA', loaded an oil shipment through the Brega oil terminal of the Sirte Oil and Gas Company.

The announcement was made via NOC's official Twitter account, that the IBELA's arrival marked the official resumption of oil exports after a nearly three-month suspension.

"Following the announcement of the lifting of force majeure on all fields and oil terminals in Libya by the Board of Directors, the oil tanker IBELA, which carries the Italian flag, is now entering to load and export a shipment through the Brega oil terminal of the Sirte Oil & Gas," it says.

NOC Chairman, Farhat Bengdara, announced the end of the closures in all oil fields and ports, as of Friday, after lifting force majeure.

